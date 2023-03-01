Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,112 ($37.55) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($34.39) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %
LON DPH opened at GBX 2,752 ($33.21) on Tuesday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 2,487.45 ($30.02) and a one year high of GBX 4,310 ($52.01). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,856.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,872.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5,158.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.
Further Reading
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.