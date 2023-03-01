Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,112 ($37.55) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($34.39) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

LON DPH opened at GBX 2,752 ($33.21) on Tuesday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 2,487.45 ($30.02) and a one year high of GBX 4,310 ($52.01). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,856.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,872.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5,158.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,490.57%.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

