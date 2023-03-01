Derwent London’s (DLN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLNGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,399 ($41.02) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.17) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($33.79) to GBX 2,450 ($29.56) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,965 ($35.78).

Derwent London Stock Performance

LON:DLN opened at GBX 2,586 ($31.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,082.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,538.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,378.67. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 1,783 ($21.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,325 ($40.12).

Derwent London Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 54.50 ($0.66) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $24.00. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Derwent London’s payout ratio is 3,277.31%.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

