Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target to GBX 2,300

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,180 ($26.31) to GBX 2,300 ($27.75) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABF. Citigroup boosted their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($16.89) to GBX 1,900 ($22.93) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,680 ($20.27) to GBX 1,760 ($21.24) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.13) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,976.67 ($23.85).

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 2,025 ($24.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,815.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,581.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2,255.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 1,223 ($14.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,030 ($24.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

