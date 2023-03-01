DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Holdings Cut by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,305 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 163,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.67 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DBRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.