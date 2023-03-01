Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,237,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 668,412 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,626,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $2,120,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,394 shares of company stock worth $6,619,426 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

