DSM Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,887.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,328 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $3,453,119. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.59. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

