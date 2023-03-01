DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 21.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 43.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 35.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,910,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $561,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,843,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,843,040.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $116,172.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,352.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,757 shares of company stock worth $775,736. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $542.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.88.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

