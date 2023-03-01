Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Joao V. Faria Sells 5,204 Shares

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $174.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 52.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

