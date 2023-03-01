Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,927 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 535.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.82.

Wingstop Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:WING opened at $170.35 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $193.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.24, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.61.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.