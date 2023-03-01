Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.
Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 9.9 %
Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.80 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.
