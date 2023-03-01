Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTXO. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $34.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

