Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 653 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Oshkosh by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 74.4% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $89.19 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.