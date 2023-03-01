EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stake Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,173 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in EPR Properties by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 101,351 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 329.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.37%.

EPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

