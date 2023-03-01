Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Sells $2,488,453.88 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $121.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $163.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.87.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

