Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,801.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,122 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,896.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,521,000 after buying an additional 27,045,038 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,795,000 after buying an additional 21,986,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after buying an additional 17,365,189 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,863.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,863,000 after buying an additional 15,682,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,966.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,818,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,954,000 after buying an additional 14,101,177 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $3,453,119. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average of $98.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

