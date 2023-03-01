ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,980 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in ExlService were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. FMR LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,631,000 after purchasing an additional 674,982 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,153,000 after purchasing an additional 192,980 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 5,059.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,274,000 after purchasing an additional 174,847 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,227,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ExlService by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after purchasing an additional 154,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares in the company, valued at $745,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $129,620.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,904.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,449,848 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

EXLS stock opened at $164.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.87 and a 52-week high of $191.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

