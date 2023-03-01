ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 7,334 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 160.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Genesco were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after acquiring an additional 30,324 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,290 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 261,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 3.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $72.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Genesco had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $603.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Genesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Further Reading

