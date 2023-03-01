ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,776 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TALK. Emfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Talkspace by 5,900.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 3.5% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,532,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 154,155 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Talkspace in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. 54.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TALK opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. Talkspace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $144.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Talkspace from $1.65 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Talkspace from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

