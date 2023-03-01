ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $490,000 Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,689 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 176,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 26.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.39.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TFS Financial news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Featured Stories

