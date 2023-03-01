ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

SCPL opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. SciPlay Co. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCPL shares. Craig Hallum raised SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on SciPlay from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on SciPlay to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.61.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

