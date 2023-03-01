ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $489,000 in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,713 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FL. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,562 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,912 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.45%.
FL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
