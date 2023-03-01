First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $16.40.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 31.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

