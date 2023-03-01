Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in FOX by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in FOX by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.15.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

