Frank M. Svoboda Sells 10,000 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Globe Life by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Globe Life by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Stories

