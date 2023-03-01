Frank M. Svoboda Sells 10,000 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Globe Life Price Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.93. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Globe Life by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Globe Life from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.57.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

