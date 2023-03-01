FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) CEO Steven Henry Gunby Sells 14,576 Shares

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $2,696,997.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,481 shares in the company, valued at $95,194,419.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 0.3 %

FCN stock opened at $183.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.09 and a 52-week high of $190.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.27.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 270.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in FTI Consulting by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in FTI Consulting by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

