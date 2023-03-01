FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of FCN opened at $183.71 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.09 and a twelve month high of $190.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total transaction of $375,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,056,082.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total transaction of $375,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,056,082.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $2,696,997.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,194,419.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,576 shares of company stock worth $3,244,777. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

