Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Futu were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 596.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FUTU shares. CLSA downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.60 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

