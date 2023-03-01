Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 3,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $64,507.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,674.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $274,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 3,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $64,507.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,696 shares in the company, valued at $400,674.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $813,285. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 1.8 %

GNK opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $806.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.07. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.22 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 84.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

