Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Genpact were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in G. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 17.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 41,694 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Genpact by 116.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 18.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 225,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 34,416 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the third quarter valued at $6,160,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE G opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on G. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $2,261,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,145,171.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,624,595.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,881.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $2,261,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at $29,145,171.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,725 shares of company stock valued at $16,925,757 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

