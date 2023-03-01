Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Position Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GMED stock opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average of $66.90.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

Globus Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

