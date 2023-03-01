GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock Position Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in GMS were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 41.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 29.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of GMS by 10.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 996 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Shares of GMS opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.88.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.46. GMS had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

