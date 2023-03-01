Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Acquires 130,367 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,926.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,367 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.8% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $3,453,119. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

