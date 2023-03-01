GSK (LON:GSK) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.10) target price on the stock.
GSK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.50) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($18.22) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.29) to GBX 1,400 ($16.89) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,730 ($20.88) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.02) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,551.11 ($18.72).
GSK Stock Performance
Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,413.70 ($17.06) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,442.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,403.14. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.52). The company has a market capitalization of £57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,294.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.10) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($35,908.05). In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($17.94), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($512,761.10). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.10) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($35,908.05). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,059. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
