GSK (LON:GSK) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.10) target price on the stock.

GSK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.50) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($18.22) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.29) to GBX 1,400 ($16.89) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,730 ($20.88) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.02) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,551.11 ($18.72).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,413.70 ($17.06) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,442.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,403.14. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.52). The company has a market capitalization of £57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,294.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91.

GSK Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,596.33%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.10) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($35,908.05). In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($17.94), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($512,761.10). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.10) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($35,908.05). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,059. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.