GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,406 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 14.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,681,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after buying an additional 32,990 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.41.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

