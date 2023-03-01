Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 764.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 17,643 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HE. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.41. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

