Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 12,984 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in YETI were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in YETI by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in YETI by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in YETI by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on YETI. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of YETI to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

YETI stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

