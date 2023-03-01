Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 1,336 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,443 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Amundi raised its stake in Autodesk by 26.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $305,545,000 after buying an additional 374,086 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 17,410.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 344,779 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 342,810 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 107.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,850 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $95,628,000 after purchasing an additional 287,521 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 833.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,456,000 after purchasing an additional 282,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 64.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after purchasing an additional 227,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $198.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.92.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,564 shares of company stock valued at $512,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

