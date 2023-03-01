Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 1,951 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 424.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $310.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.71. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.00.

About Waters



Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

