Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 23,505 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,505 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

