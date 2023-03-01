Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 6,075 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Genpact were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of G. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 57.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at $2,219,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:G opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,624,595.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,881.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $244,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,624,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,881.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,725 shares of company stock valued at $16,925,757 in the last 90 days. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Genpact Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.