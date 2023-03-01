Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 6,169 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 147.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 63.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $70,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

Featured Stories

