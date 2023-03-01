Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 6,232 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,565 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $156.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

