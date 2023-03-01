Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,603 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $111.01 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $134.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $274,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,837 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,429.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,288 shares of company stock worth $12,613,501 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.