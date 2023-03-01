Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 38,147 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 136.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in DraftKings by 136.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 146.6% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 600,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 600,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,277,392.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 786,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,911,683.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,561 shares of company stock worth $6,004,872. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DraftKings Trading Up 0.3 %

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $25.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.88.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Recommended Stories

