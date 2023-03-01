Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 9,466 World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 12.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WWE. Loop Capital lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $93.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

