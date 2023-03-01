Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $81.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.90.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

