Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 392.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $303.61 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $333.83. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

