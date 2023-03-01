Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 12,984 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in YETI were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after buying an additional 90,088 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of YETI by 24.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after purchasing an additional 122,810 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YETI. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on YETI to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

NYSE:YETI opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.48. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $65.46.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

