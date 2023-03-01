Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 1,336 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,443 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $198.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.92. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,564 shares of company stock worth $512,444. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

